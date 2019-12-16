Girl, 16, killed in Little Village shooting ID'd

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 16-year-old girl who was shot in the head on Saturday night died Sunday morning, authorities said.The girl, identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Angie Monroy, was a student at Benito Juarez High School in Pilsen, where she was a cheerleader.Police said Monroy was walking in the 2300-block of South Rockwell Street on her way home from work at about 9:43 p.m. Saturday when she was shot in the head. Police said someone on the street heard gunshots ring out and saw Monroy on the ground.Monroy was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition and she was pronounced dead Sunday morning.No one is in custody in the shooting. Area Central detectives are investigating.