Girl, 16, killed in Wauconda crash

WAUCONDA, Ill. (WLS) -- A 16-year-old girl was killed Friday in a two-vehicle crash in north suburban Wauconda in McHenry County.At about 10:15 p.m., the girl was driving northbound on Route 12, just south of Case Road, when another vehicle crossed the media and hit her vehicle, according to the Wauconda Police Department.The driver of the second vehicle - an 18-year-old Cary man - was traveling southbound when he crossed over and collided head-on with the girl's Ford vehicle.The girl was extricated and transported to Good Shepherd Hospital where she later died of her injuries.Three passengers in the girl's vehicle, ages 14 and 15 and all of McHenry, were also hospitalized.The crash is under investigation. Charges are pending, police said.