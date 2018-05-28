Girl, 16, missing from Lawndale

Jereka Dunn. (Chicago police)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 16-year-old girl has been reported missing from the Lawndale neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Jereka Dunn was last seen near the 1500-block of South Central Park Avenue last Friday. Dunn is described by police as an African-American girl, 5'4" tall, 175 pounds with brown eyes and black/blonde braids. She was last seen wearing a pink jacket, black leggings, black shoes and carrying a black Northface backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago police at (312) 747-8380.
