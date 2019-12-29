Girl, 16, missing from Little Village: police

CHICAGO -- A teenage girl has been reported missing from Little Village on the Southwest Side.Ashanti Guerrero, 16, was last seen Friday in the 3000 block of South St. Louis Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.Police described Guerrero as a 5-foot-3, 165-pound girl with brown eyes, brown hair and a medium-brown complexion. She was last seen wearing the purple jacket and yellow boots pictured, with light-colored jeans and her hair in a bun.Anyone with information about her location is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.