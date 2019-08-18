Girl, 16, missing from Northwest Indiana; family believes may be with stalker

CROWN POINT, Ind. (WLS) -- A 16-year-old girl is missing from Northwest Indiana and her family believes she may be with a man they have a protective order against for stalking, police say.

Madison Eddelmon was last seen in Crown Point in her own car, which was found abandoned on the corner of Magnolia and Sherwood, according to police.



Some of her belongings were still in the car, authorities said.



Her family believes Madison may be with a 22-year-old white man from St. John who they have a protective order against for stalking, police said. He is believed to be driving a black or gray Chevy Cobalt that's unregistered, according to police.

The Crown Point Police Department is assisting the Lake County Sheriff's Department in the investigation. The department asks anyone with information on Madison's whereabouts to contact their local police agency.
