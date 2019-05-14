Girl, 16, missing from NW Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are searching for a 16-year-old girl missing from the Northwest Side.Leidy Callderon, whose nickname is Shorty, is missing from the area of Pulaski Road and Diversey Avenue and was last seen on May 6. Police said she may be in the area of the 4200-block of South Francisco Avenue.Callderon is described by police as 5'2", 114 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chicago Police Area North Special Victims Unit at 312-744-8266.