Girl, 16, reported missing from Noble Square on North Side, police say

CHICAGO -- Authorities are looking for a 16-year-old girl reported missing Sunday from Noble Square on the North Side.
Darilimar Martinez was last seen on foot near Division and Noble streets, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.
She may be in a dark green 1990s four-door Honda with a Riverside resident named Juan Campos.
Martinez is a 5-foot-4, 219-pound girl with brown eyes and brown hair, police said. She was last seen wearing a black jacket and dark blue jeans.
Anyone with information about her is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
