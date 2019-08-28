Girl, 16, reportedly shot, killed outside Dolton convenience store

Dolton Village Trustee and community activist Andrew Holmes said the girl was shot and killed inside a car that was parked outside of the Moonlight Food Deli and Liquor Store in Dolton. The gunman hopped out of the passenger side of a car that pulled up, taking aim at a man getting into the car with the girl.
That man was never hit by any bullets. He managed to jump into his car and escape unharmed, but the girl inside was shot twice in the abdomen. She is not thought to be the intended target of the shooting.
"She's innocent," Holmes said. "She probably was just sitting there and didn't know anything was going on until he started shooting in the car and the glass started breaking and she was hit. A person can be sitting in a car and not knowing that a person is chasing another person is shooting at him at that time."
Holmes said the girl was a student at Simeon High School.
The shooting occurred at about 9 p.m. about a mile away from village hall, shortly after village officials met to approve the hiring of more police.
Dolton has recently seen a spike in violence. An innocent mother was killed last week while driving with four of her children through Dolton and just days before that, there was a police-involved shooting during a robber in progress.
Holmes said police are looking for surveillance video in this most recent shooting and are asking any witnesses to come forward.