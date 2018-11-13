Girl, 16, sexually assaulted after being forced into vehicle on Far South Side

Chicago police have issued a community alert after a 16-year-old girl was sexually assaulted and robbed after being forced into a vehicle on the Far South Side Monday afternoon.The 16-year-old told police she was walking near 109th Street and South Michigan Avenue at about 12:30 p.m. when a man in his late 30s drove up in a white four door vehicle. Police said he struck up a conversation with the 16-year-old and then he pulled her into his vehicle and displayed a blunt instrument.The suspect drove about two miles away to an alley near 11300-block of South Morgan Street where he sexually assaulted and robbed her.So far, police do not have any suspects in custody. Anyone with information is asked to contact Area South detectives at (312) 747-8271.