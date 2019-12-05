Girl, 16, thrown in van and assaulted near Lawndale, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 16-year-old girl was sexually assaulted Wednesday morning on Chicago's West Side, police said.

Chicago police responded just before 8 a.m. Wednesday to the 2400-block of Kostner Avenue near Ogden Avenue in Lawndale for a reported criminal sexual assault. A female victim, who police said was 16, was taken to Saint Anthony Hospital for treatment, a fire official said.

Police said the girl was walking, around 7:30 a.m., north in the 2900-block of South Ashland Avenue near McKinley Park when a white van approached her. According to police, an individual began waving at the victim from inside the van to get her attention, and a second person picked her up from behind. The girl was carried into the van and assaulted, police said.

The van eventually stopped at Kostner and Ogden, and the girl was able to escape.

No one was in custody in connection with the incident later Wednesday, and police did not provide any details about possible suspects.

