Girl, 17, missing from Elgin

Delaney Miller. (South Elgin police)

SOUTH ELGIN, Ill. -- A 17-year-old girl has been reported missing from west suburban South Elgin.

Delaney Miller was last seen about 7 p.m. Sunday at her residence in the 1200-block of Sandhurst Lane, according to a missing person alert from South Elgin police.

Miller, who has a condition that places her in danger, is 4-foot-11 and 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, police said. She has a rose tattoo on her right wrist and bird tattoos on her right shoulder.

She was last seen wearing a gray fleece and a white sweatshirt, police said.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact South Elgin police at 847-741-2151.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south elginmissing girl
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Girl, 16, killed in Little Village shooting ID'd; photo of truck possibly involved released
Judge expected to rule on new trial petition for woman convicted of murdering former Bears player's girlfriend
Video: Teen girl kidnapped in front of mom in New York
Great Chicago Light Fight 2019: Vote here!
Are home warranties worth the money? Expert weighs in
Getaway van crashes into Ross near Seattle, 11 injured
Chicago AccuWeather: Breezy and cold, but sunny Tuesday
Show More
Each state's most popular holiday toy revealed
Man charged with attempted murder after allegedly firing shots at officers in South Shore
Stolen Matteson police K9 vehicle recovered in Harvey
Apple ID lock email phishing scam
Mega Millions jackpot at $372M for winning numbers drawing tonight
More TOP STORIES News