Girl, 17, missing from Elgin

SOUTH ELGIN, Ill. -- A 17-year-old girl has been reported missing from west suburban South Elgin.
Delaney Miller was last seen about 7 p.m. Sunday at her residence in the 1200-block of Sandhurst Lane, according to a missing person alert from South Elgin police.
Miller, who has a condition that places her in danger, is 4-foot-11 and 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, police said. She has a rose tattoo on her right wrist and bird tattoos on her right shoulder.
She was last seen wearing a gray fleece and a white sweatshirt, police said.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact South Elgin police at 847-741-2151.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
