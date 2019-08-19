Girl, 17, missing from Horner Park

Petra Kowalski. (Chicago police)

CHICAGO -- A 17-year-old girl was reported missing from Horner Park on the North Side.

Petra Kowalski was last seen about 1 a.m. Sunday and is missing from her home in the 2400-block of West Belle Plaine Avenue, Chicago police said.

She is known to visit the areas of Lane Tech High School, 2501 W. Addison St., and Welles Park, 2333 W. Sunnyside Ave., police said.

She is 5-foot-6, 113 pounds with green eyes and red hair. It is not known what she was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North SVU detectives at 312-744-8266.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagohorner parkmissing girl
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mother of missing Indiana girl found in Arkansas accuses stalker of kidnapping
Man in custody after fatal shooting near Calumet Beach
Family of Gary man killed in officer-involved shooting questions police narrative
Former Bears running back killed in motorcycle accident
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, stray storm south Monday
Nonprofit brings free meals to patients battling cancer
Man injured after porch collapses in Gresham
Show More
CBP seize tons of marijuana in jalapeno shipment
Disney World offering discounted park admission later in the day
Child found unresponsive in home: police
Jogger fights off rabid fox in Virginia
Chicago Air and Water Show finale takes off after weather delays
More TOP STORIES News