Girl, 17, missing from Horner Park

CHICAGO -- A 17-year-old girl was reported missing from Horner Park on the North Side.Petra Kowalski was last seen about 1 a.m. Sunday and is missing from her home in the 2400-block of West Belle Plaine Avenue, Chicago police said.She is known to visit the areas of Lane Tech High School, 2501 W. Addison St., and Welles Park, 2333 W. Sunnyside Ave., police said.She is 5-foot-6, 113 pounds with green eyes and red hair. It is not known what she was last seen wearing.Anyone with information is asked to call Area North SVU detectives at 312-744-8266.