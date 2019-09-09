Girl, 17, shot multiple times, killed in Back of the Yards on South Side, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 17-year-old girl was shot to death Sunday in Back of the Yards on the South Side, police said.

According to police, around 9:30 p.m. the girl was walking in the 900 block of West 52nd Street, when a man emerged from an alley and the two of them got into "a verbal altercation."

The man then pulled out a handgun and shot her three times in the head and multiple times in the upper body, police said.

The girl was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, according to police.

The girl's identity has not been released at this time.

Area Central detectives are investigating.
