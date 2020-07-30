Girl, 2, critically injured in Hammond shooting, police say

HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) -- A 2-year-old girl was critically wounded after she was shot Wednesday night in Hammond, Indiana, police said.
According to Hammond police, around 9:30 p.m. officers responded to shots fired in the 3300-block of Craig Drive and found a mother in a vehicle with her 2-year-old daughter who had been struck by a bullet.
The NW Indiana Times reported the toddler was struck in the head. She was airlifted to Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition, police said.
Hammond police said the mother was not injured and did not know the shooters.
"Well it's definitely devastating; my heart goes out to her mother and her family," neighbor Ariel McBounds said. "I can only imagine what she's going through and how she's feeling."
The mother and child were caught between two people shooting at each other in the parking lot of the Kennedy Crossing Apartment Complex, police said.
The silver Cadillac in which they had been sitting appeared to have its rear driver's-side window shot out.
"For fear of myself and my children in my home, I didn't look out the window," said a neighbor, who did not wish to be identified.
Other neighbors said they heard several shots about 9:30 p.m.
"I heard like three gunshots yesterday, last night, and I was pulling in and I actually heard it when I was pulling in," said Kenan Jones, another neighbor.
A helicopter searched for the suspect Wednesday night, who police believe may have run into a wooded area. Police dogs also scoured the area as the FBI was on scene assisting Hammond police.
Cameras on the property might have caught the shooting on video, but police are not releasing many details. Law enforcement officials said they are following good leads.
Residents say the apartment complex has been very safe. Jones said he moved his family there to escape the violence in Chicago.
"And then I came here and you know, I mean, can't go too far," he said. "It always follows."
His neighbor agreed.
"I hate that this is not a good morning because it hurts when it hits home, and this is like my home," neighbor Patricia Bennett.
Detectives are still investigating the cause of the shooting.
