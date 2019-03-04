Girl, 2, killed in crash involving car being chased by police on South Side

A 2-year-old girl was killed after being ejected from a car being chased by Chicago police on the South Side Sunday night, police said.

Alexis McAdams
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police said they tried to stop a black Chrysler in the 10700-block of South Michigan Avenue at about 8:45 p.m. Police said the driver took off from police and collided head-on with a white Acura in the 10700-block of South Calumet Avenue

The suspect then rammed into a tree and the 2-year-old girl was ejected from the vehicle, police said. She was transported to a hospital, where she later died.

Police said the girl was not in a car seat. Authorities have not released her name.

Four other people who were inside the two cars were also injured and were hospitalized in stable condition.

The 21-year-old man driving the Chrysler was arrested at the scene. Officers said they found a weapon inside of the car.
