Police have located a 15-month-old girl who was missing after her mother was found dead Thursday morning inside a Grand Crossing neighborhood apartment on the South Side. Someone has also been taken into custody in connection with the incident, police said.The toddler was taken to an area hospital as a formality to be checked out, but police said she was found in great condition.Police said the suspect has been taken in for questioning by police.Officers dispatched for a well-being check at 11:07 a.m. found the woman, thought to be in her 20s, dead inside a first-floor apartment in the 1400 block of East 70th Street, according to Chicago police.Her death was being investigated as a homicide and may have stemmed from a domestic incident, police said.The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet released details about the fatality.Police said the woman's daughter was missing and may have been taken by her father.No photo or description of the girl was provided by police.The girl was found safe at about 4:15 p.m. No further details were available about where the girl was found or with whom, though police did say someone was taken into custody. Charges were pending.Area Central detectives are investigating.