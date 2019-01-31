Police are looking for a 2-year-old girl who was missing after her mother was found dead Thursday morning inside a Grand Crossing neighborhood apartment on the South Side.Officers dispatched for a well-being check at 11:07 a.m. found the woman, thought to be in her 20s, dead inside a first-floor apartment in the 1400 block of East 70th Street, according to Chicago police.Her death was being investigated as a homicide and may have stemmed from a domestic incident, police said.The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet released details about the fatality.Police said the woman's 2-year-old daughter was missing and may have been taken by her father.No photo or description of the girl was provided by police.Area Central detectives are investigating.