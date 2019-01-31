Girl, 2, missing after mother found dead in Grand Crossing, police say

CHICAGO --
Police are looking for a 2-year-old girl who was missing after her mother was found dead Thursday morning inside a Grand Crossing neighborhood apartment on the South Side.

Officers dispatched for a well-being check at 11:07 a.m. found the woman, thought to be in her 20s, dead inside a first-floor apartment in the 1400 block of East 70th Street, according to Chicago police.

Her death was being investigated as a homicide and may have stemmed from a domestic incident, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet released details about the fatality.

Police said the woman's 2-year-old daughter was missing and may have been taken by her father.

No photo or description of the girl was provided by police.

Area Central detectives are investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
toddlermissing girlwoman killedchicago police departmentGrand CrossingChicago
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Polar vortex brings record cold
What's open, closed during Chicago's deep freeze
Good Samaritan pays for hotel rooms for 70 homeless people in Chicago
Jussie Smollett's family releases statement on attack, pictures of possible persons of interest released
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Newborns help raise awareness about congenital heart defects
Hell has frozen over
New Portillo's coming to Chicago
Cancer survivor meets stem-cell donor who saved her life
Show More
Disneyland: Man climbs off Space Mountain during ride, prompting closure
Mother surrenders newborn twins at fire station
DA: HIV positive man arrested for prostitution
More News