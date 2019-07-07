Girl, 3, dies after tree branch falls at New Jersey campground

ELMER, N.J. -- A young child has died after an incident at a New Jersey campground on Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 2 p.m. at the Yogi Bear Jellystone Park in Elmer, New Jersey.

New Jersey State Police tell Action News that a 3-year-old girl was in her tent when she was struck by a tree branch.

She was transported to an area hospital where she later died.

It's still unclear if Saturday's severe weather contributed to the incident.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new jersey news
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
63 shot, 5 fatally, in 4th of July weekend gun violence across Chicago
Boy plays with father's gun, shoots himself in hand
Woman sexually assaulted in homeless camp: police
BEACH HAZARD: Dangerous waves, rip currents continue on Lake Michigan
Bourbon warehouse fire leaves 23-mile alcohol plume in river
LOOP ATTACK: Pregnant woman, man stabbed in altercation
Report: 13,000 of Chicago's homeless in 2017 had jobs
Show More
Two CPD officers injured in Austin car crash
2019 ESPYS: When to watch, who's being honored and more
US defeats Netherlands to win Women's World Cup
Martin Charnin, Tony-winning 'Annie' lyricist, dies at 84
Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein arrested for alleged sex trafficking of young girls
More TOP STORIES News