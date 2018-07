A 3-year-old girl was in critical condition Saturday night after she and a man were struck by a motorcycle in north suburban Lincolnwood.At about 6:30 p.m. Friday, the girl and the man were crossing Touhy Avenue near Lawndale Avenue when they were struck, police said.The man with the girl and the motorcyclist, a man from Orland, Florida, sustained minor injuries.The motorcyclist was in custody Saturday evening and charges could be pending.Police are investigating.