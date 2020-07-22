Girl, 3, seriously injured in shooting in South Shore

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 3-year-old girl was seriously injured in a shooting Wednesday morning in South Shore, Chicago police said.According to police, around 12:45 a.m. the girl and her parents were driving in the 2400-block of E. 74th Street when two unknown suspects standing on the corner fired shots at the direction of the vehicle.The girl, 3, suffered a gunshot wound to the head and scratches to the eye, possibly from shattered glass from the vehicle, police said.The parents flagged down another individual who drove them to Jackson Park Hospital, police said. The girl was then transferred to Comer Children's Hospital in serious condition.Neither parent was injured in the shooting, police said.No one is in custody.It's currently unknown who was the intended target of the shooting, police said.Area One detectives are investigating.