Girl, 4, dies in Gage Park fire during sleepover, family says; 9 others displaced

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 4-year-old girl who was pulled from a fire in the Gage Park neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side has died, police said.The girl was having a sleepover at her cousin's house in the 4700-block of S. Washtenaw Avenue and fell asleep watching TV, her uncle told ABC7. When the fire broke out, the family was able to make it out of the house safely, but didn't realize the 4-year-old was still inside.Family members ran back into the home to rescue her, but couldn't get to her in time. The girl's aunt suffered burns to her hand while trying to reach her, her uncle said.The Chicago Fire Department found the child unresponsive in the first-floor bedroom around 4:17 a.m, police said. She was transported to Holy Cross Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.Police said nine other people were inside the home at the time of the fire, but no one else was injured. The home is inhabitable and the other occupants have found other shelter.Family members said the girl's grandfather, who owns the home, was recently released after spending three weeks in the hospital recovering from COVID-19.The cause of the fire remains under investigation, police said.