Girl, 4, sexually abused at Northwest Side elementary school, police say

CHICAGO -- A 4-year-old girl was sexually abused last month at an elementary school in Avondale on the Northwest Side, according to Chicago police.

The girl went to the bathroom about 7 a.m. Sept. 16 when she ran into a man inside, police said. The man touched her inappropriately, then made her touch him.

Police sources said the incident happened at a school in the 3600 block of West School Street. Reilly Elementary School is located at 3650 W. School St.

In a letter shared with the Reilly Elementary community a few days later, Principal Ken Fitzner said that the Office of the Inspector General was investigating an "alleged incident of inappropriate conduct between a student and an adult..."

"Please know that we are taking this situation seriously, and we remain committed to providing our students with a safe, positive learning environment where they can reach their full potential," Fitzner continued.

No one is in custody, police said.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoavondalechicago crimesex assaultchild sex assault
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5 dead in Dunning apartment shooting, 2 victims ID'd
Chicago Marathon 2019: Brigid Kosgei shatters women's world record
Officer shoots woman inside her Texas home after welfare check
Ind.State trooper killed in crash while headed to help colleague
Police warn parents about THC-laced Halloween candy
'Serial stowaway' Marilyn Hartman faces felony charge
Eyes to the sky: The hunter's moon rises Sunday night
Show More
Probe underway into hiring of principal on don't hire list
Federal prison inmates escape and return with whiskey
Chicago Marathon 2019: 45K runners, more than 1 million spectators
Chicago Weather: Frost Advisory issued until Monday
Person steals ride-share after crash, crashes again in Greektown: police
More TOP STORIES News