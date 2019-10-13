Girl, 4, sexually abused at Reilly Elementary School

CHICAGO -- A 4-year-old girl was sexually abused last month at an elementary school in Avondale on the Northwest Side, according to Chicago police.The girl went to the bathroom about 7 a.m. Sept. 16 when she ran into a man inside, police said. The man touched her inappropriately, then made her touch him.Police sources said the incident happened at a school in the 3600 block of West School Street. Reilly Elementary School is located at 3650 W. School St.In a letter shared with the Reilly Elementary community a few days later, Principal Ken Fitzner said that the Office of the Inspector General was investigating an "alleged incident of inappropriate conduct between a student and an adult...""Please know that we are taking this situation seriously, and we remain committed to providing our students with a safe, positive learning environment where they can reach their full potential," Fitzner continued.No one is in custody, police said.