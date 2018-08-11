Girl, 5, abducted by biological mom, Chicago police say

Alma Villalobos, 5, (left) and Susette Reynosa, 22, (right).

A 5-year-old girl was abducted Saturday afternoon by her biological mother who has no custodial rights, Chicago police said.Alma Villalobos, who was wearing a pink shirt and green skirt, was last seen in the Little Village neighborhood with her mother, 22-year-old Susette Reynosa, police said.They were both seen entering a white Pontiac Aztec SUV in the 3700 block of West 26th Street.Reynosa is described as being 5-feet-2-inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. She was wearing a blue jean short romper set.The girl was also wearing silver shoes and a white necklace.Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Chicago police's Area Central Detectives Special Victims Unit 312-747-8380.