A 5-year-old girl who was abducted Saturday afternoon by her biological mother who has no custodial rights was returned to her grandmother and father on Sunday, Chicago police said.Alma Villalobos was last seen in the Little Village neighborhood with her mother, 22-year-old Susette Reynosa, police said.They were both seen entering a white Pontiac Aztec SUV in the 3700 block of West 26th Street.Police said that charge against the mother are pending.