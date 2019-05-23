Girl, 5, hit by woman driving toward school bus loading students in Texas

HOUSTON, Texas -- A 5-year-old girl was hit by a driver as she crossed the street Thursday morning in southwest Houston.Police were called to the 9000 block of Lipan Road and Armstrong Street around 7:30 a.m.The driver says she was heading toward the stopped school bus, which was loading students, but did not have its stop sign arm out yet.She claims that's when the girl had been let out of her parent's car, crossed the street, and she hit her.She also said that the bus' stop sign extended just as she was approaching the bus.The child was taken to the hospital to be checked out. She'll be okay.