Girl, 5, in grave condition after being pulled from Lake Michigan at Rainbow Beach

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A five-year-old girl was transported to the hospital in grave condition after being pulled from Lake Michigan at Rainbow Beach Tuesday night, Chicago police said.Just before 9 p.m. in the 3100-block of East 77th Street, police said the girl was in the lake trying to swim when she started to struggle and went under the water.A woman who was nearby jumped in and pulled the child out of the lake. She was unresponsive when paramedics found her on shore.The girl was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in grave condition, where she remains hospitalized Wednesday morning.