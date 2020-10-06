Gary house fire leaves 2 dead, including 6-year-old girl

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- Two people, including a six-year-old girl, have died after a house fire in Gary Tuesday morning, fire officials said.

The fire broke out in the 500-block of Maryland Street at about 4:30 a.m., acting Deputy Fire Chief Mark Everett said.

Firefighters encountered heavy fire and smoke on arrival and a woman who escaped from the fire told them that there were two people still inside.

Firefighters made entry and attempted to rescue the girl, but she succumbed from her injuries, fire officials said. A 21-year-old man also died from smoke inhalation, officials said.

No other injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
