Girl, 6, rescued from lake at Three Oaks Recreation Area in Crystal Lake

EMBED </>More Videos

A girl was found unresponsive and pulled from the water at Three Oaks Recreation Area in Crystal Lake on Tuesday. (WLS)

By
CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (WLS) --
A girl was found unresponsive and pulled from the water at Three Oaks Recreation Area in Crystal Lake on Tuesday.

Police said the 6-year-old girl was found face down in the water at about 1 p.m. Witnesses and a Three Oaks lifeguard immediately pulled the girl from the water and began administering CPR.

"All the sudden we saw all the lifeguards blowing their whistles and doing the motion for everybody to come out," said Jude Anber, who was at the beach.

"And then there's this lifeguard, she jumped off the chair. And I'm like, 'Whoa, what's happening. Oh my god,'" said Sara Mohamad, who was at the beach.

Rescuers said someone had spotted the girl in the lake water and a man went sprinting in after her.

"I saw this man running with a white blanket. He was with this really worried expression," said Homza Bangash, who was at the beach. "He was running straight up toward the firemen and ambulance and everything. He was running really fast."

Authorities said the girl was initially transported by ambulance to Huntley Centegra Hospital. She was then flown to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital where she was listed in stable condition. Rescuers said the fast response and urgency likely saved the girl's life.

The recreation area is located on Vulcan Lake and includes a public beach managed by the city of Crystal Lake.

The recreation area, located at 5517 Northwest Highway, was closed following the rescue while authorities investigated.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child rescuechild rescuedswimmingsafetyCrystal Lake
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
No bail for Indiana sex abuse suspect
New Chicago sculpture honors Special Olympics' 50th anniversary
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Trump: New Air Force One getting patriotic makeover
Show More
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Owners of Gold Pyramid House in Wadsworth hope to rebuild after fire
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
McDonald's giving free fries for remainder of 2018
Mom blames teen's death on packaging for Reese's Chips Ahoy cookies
More News