Girl, 7, injured in St. Charles hit-and-run released from hospital

In a photo released by the Kane County Sheriff's Office, Lexi Hanson is smiling and showing a peace sign with the sheriff.
Hanson suffered broken bones and a spinal injury after being injured in a hit-and-run on Mother's Day. She was riding her bike Sunday when prosecutors say Brian Quartuccio, 42, hit her with his pickup truck.
The Illinois Secretary of State's Office said Quartuccio had his license was revoked in 2012 after he was convicted of three DUIs, had been caught driving with a revoked license at least three times and is currently on probation.
Deputies said Quartuccio turned himself in nearly a day after the crash. He was ordered held on a $500,000 bond.
Hanson's family has set up a GoFundMe campaign to help pay for her medical costs.