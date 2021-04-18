Homan Square shooting leaves girl, 7, dead, man in serious condition after shot near fast-food parking lot

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 7-year-old girl is dead and a 29-year-old man injured after a shooting near a fast-food parking lot in Homan Square Sunday.The young girl and man were in their vehicle near a parking lot in the 3200-block of W. Roosevelt on the city's West Side around 4:18 p.m. when they heard gunshots and felt pain, according to Chicago police.The girl was struck multiple times in the body and the man was struck in the torso, police say.An on-scene CPD unit transported the little girl to Stroger Hospital where she was pronounced dead, officials said. The man was also transported to Stroger in serious condition.Chopper7 was overhead Sunday where police were investigating.No offenders are in custody.