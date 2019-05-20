Girl, 7, wounded after shots fired into Brighton Park apartment

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 7-year-old girl was wounded after shots were fired through the front window of an apartment in Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood Monday morning, police said.

The girl was inside the apartment in the 4300-block of South Fairfield Avenue when police said someone fired shots into the apartment at about 2:35 a.m. The girl was wounded in the foot and shin and transported to Stroger Hospital in stable condition, police said.

Police said the girl was not the intended target of the shooting.

Area Central detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.
