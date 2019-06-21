Texas girl, 8, in critical condition after hit-and-run driver blows stop sign, sheriff says

Auto/Pedestrian: Bissonnet / Hodge’s Bend. 8- yr old female struck. We are looking for an older dark gray Nissan Altima with damage to its windshield. He ran a stop sign, struck her and did not stop. She is in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/1GQmPJZOV1 — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) June 21, 2019

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas -- Deputies need your help finding a car that struck an 8-year-old girl and then left her for dead in Texas.The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened Thursday night at Bissonnet and Hodges Bend.Authorities say they are searching for an older dark gray Nissan Altima with damage to the windshield. Deputies say the driver ran a stop sign, struck the girl and did not stop.Lieutenant Ryan Skelton with the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said the girl was with her two siblings at the time of the incident.A tweet from the sheriff's office states the girl is in critical condition after the crash.