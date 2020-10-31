fatal crash

Girl, 8 killed in Steger crash, father, sister injured; police find loaded gun, drugs in car

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
STEGER, Ill. (WLS) -- An 8-year-old Riverdale girl was killed in a car crash in Steger Friday night.

Cailyn Moore, 8, of Riverdale was riding in a car with her father and sister at the time of the accident, according to a release from the Steger Police Department.

Their black Jeep Cherokee struck a tree and several vehicles in the 400 block of West 35th Street at around 9:30 p.m, police said.

Moore suffered numerous injuries and was transported to Franciscan Hospital in Olympia Fields, where she was pronounced dead, the release said.

Her sister, who is also a juvenile, suffered a head injury but was treated and released from the hospital, according to police.

Police said the girls' father, who was driving, initially ran from the Jeep but was caught by officers in a backyard and taken into custody.

A loaded firearm and Cannabis were located inside the vehicle, according to police.

Due to the father suffering minor injuries, he was taken to South Suburban Hospital in Hazel Crest, where he was treated and released back into custody, police said.

The crash is being investigated by the Steger Police Department and the South Suburban Major Accident Reconstruction Team.

A preliminary investigation revealed the driver has a revoked Driver's License.

Charges are still pending.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
stegerriverdalecar crashchild deathfatal crashchild killedchild in carfather chargeddrugscrashguns
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
Chatham crash leaves 1 dead, 4 hurt: CPD
School bus carrying 22 kids crashes, driver and 7-year-old killed
1 killed, 17 injured in Hancock County, IL hayride accident
3 Notre Dame students hit, 2 killed after struck by car
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 7,899 new COVID-19 cases, highest since pandemic began
IL restaurants close indoor dining across state due to COVID-19 restrictions
Elderly woman dies after being pulled from Glenview house fire: officials
14 shot, 1 fatally in Chicago weekend violence
Illinois starting QB scratched after positive COVID test
6 arrested in citywide paintball shootings, as attacks explode around the city
Actor Sean Connery, 1st James Bond, dies at 90
Show More
Halloween re-imagined with 'Candy Drop'
Priest shot at Orthodox church in Lyon, France
How to keep your pets safe this Halloween
IN reports more than 3K new COVID-19 cases for 3rd day in row
Chicago Weather: Mostly sunny, breezy Saturday
More TOP STORIES News