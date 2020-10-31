Girl, 8 killed in Steger crash, father, sister injured; police find loaded gun, drugs in car

STEGER, Ill. (WLS) -- An 8-year-old Riverdale girl was killed in a car crash in Steger Friday night.Cailyn Moore, 8, of Riverdale was riding in a car with her father and sister at the time of the accident, according to a release from the Steger Police Department.Their black Jeep Cherokee struck a tree and several vehicles in the 400 block of West 35th Street at around 9:30 p.m, police said.Moore suffered numerous injuries and was transported to Franciscan Hospital in Olympia Fields, where she was pronounced dead, the release said.Her sister, who is also a juvenile, suffered a head injury but was treated and released from the hospital, according to police.Police said the girls' father, who was driving, initially ran from the Jeep but was caught by officers in a backyard and taken into custody.A loaded firearm and Cannabis were located inside the vehicle, according to police.Due to the father suffering minor injuries, he was taken to South Suburban Hospital in Hazel Crest, where he was treated and released back into custody, police said.The crash is being investigated by the Steger Police Department and the South Suburban Major Accident Reconstruction Team.A preliminary investigation revealed the driver has a revoked Driver's License.Charges are still pending.