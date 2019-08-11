Girl, 8, shot at barbecue in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An 8-year-old girl was wounded during a drive-by shooting in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood, according to police.Chicago police said the child was attending a barbecue at around 4 p.m. Sunday when occupants in a blue Dodge Charger fired shots near the 1000 block of N. Monticello. The vehicle was traveling northbound at the time of the shooting.The girl was shot in the leg, according to police.The victim was transported to Lurie's Children's Hospital in good condition.No offenders are in custody. An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.