Girl, 8, shot at barbecue in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An 8-year-old girl was wounded during a drive-by shooting in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood, according to police.

Chicago police said the child was attending a barbecue at around 4 p.m. Sunday when occupants in a blue Dodge Charger fired shots near the 1000 block of N. Monticello. The vehicle was traveling northbound at the time of the shooting.

The girl was shot in the leg, according to police.

The victim was transported to Lurie's Children's Hospital in good condition.

No offenders are in custody. An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
humboldt parkchild injuredshootingdrive by shooting
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
6 shot during street party in Garfield Park
40 shot, 3 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings
3 injured, including 2 cops, in Englewood crash
U.S. gold medalist kneels during national anthem at Pan Am Games
1 dead after car collides with semi on I-80
17 year old missing from Rogers Park
Lombard man accused of possessing bags of explosive materials
Show More
5 children dead in Pennsylvania house fire
7-month-old dog recovering after being dragged behind truck
2 gunmen open fire at group in Englewood, police fire shots back
Man loses leg while changing tire on Houston freeway: Police
New athletic center named after Michelle Obama to be unveiled
More TOP STORIES News