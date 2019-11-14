child death

9-year-old student dies after being found unresponsive at South Side elementary school: Police

CHICAGO -- A 9-year-old girl with a history of health issues died after she was found unresponsive at a South Side elementary school in Gage Park, according to police.

Police were called about 8:30 a.m. Thursday to an unresponsive child at a special needs school in the 5000 block of South Artesian Avenue, Chicago police said.

Christopher Elementary School is located in that block.

Officers arrived and found someone performing CPR on the girl, police said.

She was taken by ambulance to Comer Children's Hospital and pronounced dead, police said. The girl had a history of health issues, a police spokesperson said.

Chicago Public Schools, which operates Christopher Elementary, did not immediately have a comment.

A spokesman for the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services could not immediately confirm if the department was investigating the death.

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released information.

