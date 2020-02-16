Boy, 15, charged in Little Village shooting that wounded 14-year-old girl

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 15-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a shooting Saturday in Little Village that wounded a 14-year-old girl.

The boy, whose name is not being released because he is a juvenile, was charged with a felony count of reckless discharge of a firearm as well as unlawful use of a weapon by someone under the age of 18, Chicago police said. He is due in juvenile court Sunday.

RELATED: Child accidentally shoots boy, girl inside Bronzeville home, hours after Lawndale sibling shooting, Chicago police say

The shooting occurred inside an apartment building near 24th and Troy Street Saturday at around 1 p.m.

Police said a 14-year-old girl was shot in the face by the 15-year-old boy.

Neighbors said the girl's boyfriend was handling a gun when it went off and hit her in the face. She was transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, police said.

RELATED: Boy, 11, shot by 7-year-old sister in North Lawndale, Chicago police say

Police initially had said the shooting appeared to be accidental, but there had been no official determination.

The Sun Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolittle villagechicago shootinggun safetyteen shotaccidental shootingchicago violenceguns
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News