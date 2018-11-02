Girl bites into pin in Halloween candy in New Mexico

EMBED </>More Videos

Girl bites into candy with pin after trick-or-treating

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico --
Albuquerque police are encouraging parents to check their children's Halloween candy after a girl says she bit into a chocolate bar with a sewing pin in it.

Police say the 12-year-old was trick-or-treating at a park Wednesday in northeast Albuquerque. Police noted that the girl's mother said a person in a vehicle was handing out candy there, though it wasn't known if the candy bar with the straight pin came from that person.

The girl's mother told officers other motorists were giving candy to children at the park too.

RELATED: 5-year-old boy tests positive for meth after eating Halloween candy
EMBED More News Videos

Boy hospitalized over candy possibly laced with meth



The girl felt a prick from the pin in her mouth after taking a bite at home.

She was taken to a hospital, where she had lab work done. Police say the candy bar's wrapper is being tested for DNA evidence.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
halloweencandytrick or treatu.s. & worldchild injuredNew Mexico
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Wis. man who illegally sold gun used to kill CPD Cmdr. Paul Bauer sentenced
DePaul student robbed at gunpoint on Lincoln Park campus
7 convictions tied to corrupt CPD sergeant to be overturned
Hickory Hills woman accused of downloading files from school database
Deputies: Parent grabs young football player's helmet, slams him to ground
49ers cheerleader takes a knee before Raiders game
Black Friday, Cyber Monday 2018 shopping guide
Wild shuttle ride leaves panicked passengers climbing out of windows
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy and chilly Friday
Bicentennial Bash: Counting down to Illinois' 200th birthday in Naperville
Pollution, politics at heart of push to move century-old recycling facility out of Lincoln Park
Chicago charter school teachers voting on strike authorization Friday
More News