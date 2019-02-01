Girl comes to rescue after great-grandmother suffers stroke

NASH COUNTY, N.C. --A North Carolina woman suffered a stroke while driving. Fortunately her 7-year-old great granddaughter knew just what to do.
Last Friday, Nakhia Silver was riding home from the bus stop with her great-grandmother, Phyllis Blackwell.
"She had turned the car around, and instead, she hit the stop sign. She had her eyes closed and stuff and she didn't talk," Nakhia told WNCN,
The girl knew she had to act fast. First, she put the car into park. Then she ran home to tell her family.
"Sometimes I watch when my mom didn't have a car, she used to drive my grandmother's car and I be watching where she drives and stuff. All I had to do was twist this thing. It was kind of hard to do. But I was lucky that she had her foot on the pedal. If she didn't have her foot on the pedal, it wouldn't work," the girl said.
"All I know is, things weren't right," Blackwell said.
Blackwell said she doesn't remember much, but is thankful her great-granddaughter knew what to do.
"She's been very forward for her age," Blackwell said. "She is a very special child."
Nakhia's school honored her with student of the day for her quick thinking.
The sheriff's department also shared the story on social media, gaining thousands of likes and stunning Nakhia's mother, Latisha Redding.
"The social media and all of the attention, and just the love and care from everything, it's likem wow," Redding said.
Nakhia's family is proud. Her great-grandmother summed it up this way:
"Never underestimate a child. Never underestimate them, because they will surprise you every time."