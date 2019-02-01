Girl comes to rescue after great-grandmother suffers stroke

EMBED </>More Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5116744" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A North Carolina woman suffered a stroke while driving. Fortunately her 7-year-old great granddaughter knew just what to do.

"Never underestimate a child. Never underestimate them, because they will surprise you every time."