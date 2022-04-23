child death

Girl, 4, forced to drink whiskey dies; grandmother, mom jailed

Girl had a blood-alcohol level of .680%, officials say
EMBED <>More Videos

Girl, 4, dies after forced to drink whiskey; grandmother, mom jailed

BATON ROUGE, La. -- A 4-year-old girl is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, Baton Rouge Police said.

Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, a police spokesperson, told news outlets the little girl's grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested Friday, each on a charge of first-degree murder. It was unknown if either of them had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.

Officers were sent to a Baton Rouge home around 11 a.m. Thursday after reports of an unresponsive child. The child, 4-year-old China Record, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office said an autopsy showed a cause of death was acute alcohol poisoning. The little girl had a blood-alcohol level of .680%, more than eight times the .08% driving limit for an adult, authorities said.

While investigating, detectives say they learned the victim's grandmother forced her to drink a bottle of the alcohol while the mother watched.

The investigation remains ongoing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
louisianagrandmotherchild abusechild deathwhiskeymother chargedalcohol
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD DEATH
Display at IL capitol represents kids with prior DCFS contact who died
Teen brother charged in shooting death of 4-year-old
6 of 7 killed in Iowa tornado ID'd; Chicago wind causes damage
Tornado kills 6 people, including 2 kids, in Iowa, officials say
TOP STORIES
1 hurt in huge Ravenswood fire, Chicago Fire Dept. says
Willie Wilson 3rd free gas event gets underway
1 critically injured in CPD shooting in Pullman
2 killed in crash following East Chicago police chase, officials say
Waldos Forever Fest 2022 cancelled due to fire
Lincoln Park Zoo center for apes director dead at 52
Ukraine reports Russians trying to storm Mariupol plant
Show More
BGA finds security camera disparity among Chicago's parks
Best Buddies Friendship Walk returns to Soldier Field
Fight Hunger Race aims to help Northern Illinois Food Bank
Handyman confessed to gruesome stabbing murder of mom, prosecutor says
Chicago Weather: Warm, windy Saturday
More TOP STORIES News