CHICAGO -- A 17-year-old girl who was found in Chicago weeks after going missing from Phoenix, Arizona, has been reported missing again in Chicago.
Ke'mya Smith was last seen Monday in the 1600-block of West 103rd Street and is now considered an "endangered runaway," according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police. She may be wearing purple-framed glasses and a multi-colored braided wig.
Smith first traveled to Chicago on a Greyhound bus and arrived at Union Station Dec. 5, Chicago police said. She was found on Sunday before going missing again Monday.
She may be staying near the 8800-block of South Paxton Avenue or in Evanston with an adult male, police said.
Smith was described as 5-foot-4 and 98 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and a medium-brown complexion. She has a medical condition and does not have her medication.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact CPD's Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8274.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Girl from Phoenix, 17, missing again in Chicago
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
Judge expected to rule on new trial petition for woman convicted of murdering former Bears player's girlfriend
More TOP STORIES News