Girl from Phoenix, 17, missing again in Chicago

CHICAGO -- A 17-year-old girl who was found in Chicago weeks after going missing from Phoenix, Arizona, has been reported missing again in Chicago.Ke'mya Smith was last seen Monday in the 1600-block of West 103rd Street and is now considered an "endangered runaway," according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police. She may be wearing purple-framed glasses and a multi-colored braided wig.Smith first traveled to Chicago on a Greyhound bus and arrived at Union Station Dec. 5, Chicago police said. She was found on Sunday before going missing again Monday.She may be staying near the 8800-block of South Paxton Avenue or in Evanston with an adult male, police said.Smith was described as 5-foot-4 and 98 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and a medium-brown complexion. She has a medical condition and does not have her medication.Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact CPD's Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8274.