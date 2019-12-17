Girl from Phoenix, 17, missing in Chicago located

CHICAGO -- A 17-year-old girl who was found in Chicago weeks after going missing from Phoenix, Arizona, and was reported missing again in Chicago has been located. .Ke'mya Smith had last seen Monday in the 1600-block of West 103rd Street and is now considered an "endangered runaway," according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police.Smith first traveled to Chicago on a Greyhound bus and arrived at Union Station Dec. 5, Chicago police said. She was found on Sunday before going missing again Monday.Tuesday morning, Chicago police said Smith was located.