Girl from Phoenix, 17, missing in Chicago located

CHICAGO -- A 17-year-old girl who was found in Chicago weeks after going missing from Phoenix, Arizona, and was reported missing again in Chicago has been located. .

Ke'mya Smith had last seen Monday in the 1600-block of West 103rd Street and is now considered an "endangered runaway," according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police.

Smith first traveled to Chicago on a Greyhound bus and arrived at Union Station Dec. 5, Chicago police said. She was found on Sunday before going missing again Monday.

Tuesday morning, Chicago police said Smith was located.

WLS-TV contributed to this report

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoarizonamissing girl
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Girl, 16, killed in Little Village shooting ID'd; photo of truck possibly involved released
Judge expected to rule on new trial petition for woman convicted of murdering former Bears player's girlfriend
Video: Teen girl kidnapped in front of mom in New York
Great Chicago Light Fight 2019: Vote here!
Are home warranties worth the money? Expert weighs in
Getaway van crashes into Ross near Seattle, 11 injured
Chicago AccuWeather: Breezy and cold, but sunny Tuesday
Show More
Each state's most popular holiday toy revealed
Man charged with attempted murder after allegedly firing shots at officers in South Shore
Stolen Matteson police K9 vehicle recovered in Harvey
Apple ID lock email phishing scam
Mega Millions jackpot at $372M for winning numbers drawing tonight
More TOP STORIES News