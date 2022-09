3-year-old girl hugs ostrich at Tennessee Safari Park

Little Emma was very excited to hug the ostrich, but the big bird just wanted her food!

ALAMO, Tenn. (WLS) -- A very brave little girl came face to face with an ostrich at the Tennessee Safari Park.

The ostriches are not aggressive, but we're told they're always on the hunt for a snack.

