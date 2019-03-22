Girl killed in Englewood house fire

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A girl was killed in a house fire in Englewood Friday morning, the Chicago Fire Department said.The fire broke out at a home near 58th and May streets and flames were seen spreading to a second home. A third home has also been evacuated because of the fire.The Chicago Fire Department said a small girl was killed. Officials said she may be 5 or 6 years old.At about 7:30 a.m. the fire was struck and firefighters continued to search the buildings.