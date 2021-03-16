girl scouts

Girl Scouts of northern Illinois, NW Indiana selling cookies from mobile van in Chicago

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Girl Scouts of Greater Chicago and northwest Indiana are hitting the streets and rolling out a mobile cookie van, in an effort to make cookie buying safer during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It started traveling around Chicagoland last weekend and is in the city of Chicago Tuesday. The mobile van allows customers to order their favorite sweet treats in-person while remaining socially distanced.

RELATED: Girl Scout cookies 2021: Chicago-area scouts introduce new ways to buy amid COVID-19 pandemic

Customers can go online to the Girl Scouts GCNI's digital cookie finder to see where the van will be located.

Visit www.girlscoutsgcnwi.org/cookies for more information.

Contact-free pickup and delivery orders are now being offered through a new national collaboration with Grubhub, and online cookie ordering is available, as well.
