Girl Scout dies, 3 hurt after tree falls at Camp Koch in Indiana

CANNELTON, Ind. -- Authorities say a Girl Scout died and three other people were injured when a tree fell at a camp in southern Indiana.

Perry County Sheriff Alan Malone says two children and two adults were taken to hospitals after authorities responded around 11:30 a.m. Monday to a call that a tree had fallen on campers at Camp Koch. Malone says that one girl died in what he described as a "tragic accident."

The girl has been identified to the Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office as 11-year-old Isabelle Meyer of Jasper, Ind.

Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana released a statement Monday night, saying Camp Koch has been closed amid the investigation. The camp is located on the Ohio River, which runs along the state's border with Kentucky. The statement says "the entire Girl Scout family mourns the loss of one of our girls."

WLS-TV contributed to this report
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
indianagirl scoutschild deathu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video of Jussie Smollett with rope around neck released by Chicago police
Divvy rider critically injured in River North hit-and-run
Illinois marijuana legalization bill to be signed into law
Girl, 4, killed after being run over in Calumet Heights driveway
Man being deported escapes ICE agents at O'Hare, hails cab
Services begin for Racine officer killed, reward grows to $78K
Mom handed lifeless 2-month-old baby at daycare, police say
Show More
Suspect who shot 10-month-old 'had no remorse,' says police chief
Autopsy: Baby born premature died with 96 fractures in her body
Construction worker fatally struck by dump truck in Lake Forest
Man on trial for Tinder date murder slices throat in court
Students compete in National Braille Challenge
More TOP STORIES News