Girl Scouts USA to host virtual event for new initiative, 'Paint Your World Purple'

Actress, producer, parent and Girl Scout alum, Kristen Bell will join Girl Scouts for the upcoming virtual event.
RELATED: Girl Scouts from Chicago, Matteson Zoom with Michelle Obama
The event is inspired by the shared values of Girl Scouts and the themes from Bell's No. 1 New York Times bestselling children's book "The World Needs More Purple People."
What do Girl Scouts do?
Anyone who is interested in joining the Girl Scouts can call 1-855-I-LOVE-GS (1-855-456-8347). For more information on "Paint Your World Purple," click here.