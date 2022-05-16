girl scouts

Girl Scouts USA to host virtual event for new initiative, 'Paint Your World Purple'

Event based on Girl Scout alumna Kristen Bell's New York Times bestselling book, 'The World Needs More Purple People'
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- On Thursday, the Girl Scouts, USA will be hosting a virtual event for their new initiative "Paint Your World Purple."

Actress, producer, parent and Girl Scout alum, Kristen Bell will join Girl Scouts for the upcoming virtual event.

The event is inspired by the shared values of Girl Scouts and the themes from Bell's No. 1 New York Times bestselling children's book "The World Needs More Purple People."

Anyone who is interested in joining the Girl Scouts can call 1-855-I-LOVE-GS (1-855-456-8347). For more information on "Paint Your World Purple," click here.
