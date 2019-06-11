Girl sexually abused at Pink Line station

CTA train map showing Red, Blue, Green, Brown, Pink, Orange lines.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are searching for a man who sexually abused a girl waiting for the Pink Line Monday morning.

The girl was standing on the platform at the Western station, 2100 S. Western Ave., about 8:30 a.m. when she was approached by a man she didn't know who "sexually abused her as he performed a lewd act," police said.

The man was described as a 6 ft. tall black man with a short hairstyle. He seemed to be about 17 to 20 years old, police said, and was last seen wearing a red or maroon sweatshirt, ripped blue jeans and slide-on sandals.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-745-8380.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolittle villageheart of chicagosex abusectachicago police department
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bond set for off-duty CPD officer charged with DUI in deadly South Side crash
Video released of crash involving CPD vehicles that killed woman, 84; Family files lawsuit
NYC helicopter crash-landing on building kills pilot
Chicago firefighters help deliver baby outside fire station
3 charged in animal cruelty case at Fair Oaks Farms, police say
Uber event for drivers at MSI draws complaints after hundreds more than expected show up
Open valves on ammonia tanks blamed for Beach Park chemical leak
Show More
Ortiz shooting suspect ID'ed, says police
'Cheering for an injury is unbelievable:' Watt on KD injury
Alabama gov OKs chemical castration for some sex offenders
Murdered boy AJ Freund's mom gives birth in custody
Rent Tony Stark's 'Avengers: Endgame' cabin on Airbnb
More TOP STORIES News