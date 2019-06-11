Girl sexually abused at Pink Line station

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are searching for a man who sexually abused a girl waiting for the Pink Line Monday morning.The girl was standing on the platform at the Western station, 2100 S. Western Ave., about 8:30 a.m. when she was approached by a man she didn't know who "sexually abused her as he performed a lewd act," police said.The man was described as a 6 ft. tall black man with a short hairstyle. He seemed to be about 17 to 20 years old, police said, and was last seen wearing a red or maroon sweatshirt, ripped blue jeans and slide-on sandals.Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-745-8380.