Girl, 16, shot in chest after parking dispute, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teenager remains hospitalized Sunday night after she was shot during a dispute about a parking space, police said.

The 16-year-old girl was sitting in a car in the 1100 block of West 110th Place about 4:50 p.m. when she was shot in the chest, police said.

The girl was not the intended target, according to CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi. The alleged shooter had been arguing with another person over a parking space and fired shots at that person but missed, instead striking the girl.

The girl was taken to Christ Medical Center in serious condition, police said.

Area South detectives are investigating. Guglielmi said they "have promising leads."
