'We want justice': Little Village family lead vigil for Angie Monroy

By Yukare Nakayama
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Little Village family lead a walk and vigil for their youngest, Angie Monroy. The Benito Juarez Academy cheerleader was shot and killed in Little Village in December 2019.

The 16-year-old was walking home from work when she was shot in the head on the 2400 block of S Rockwell St.

Angie's mother, Maria Monroy, is pleading for any leads in her daughter's murder.

"If someone saw something, please say it don't be scared. The police will be on your side. Please say something, do not stay quiet," said Monroy.

The walk started at Benito Juarez Academy and ended where Angie's life was taken.

Joselyn Monroy, Angie's sister, said their fight isn't over until they see justice served.

"We're not going to stop until we find answer of who did this," said Monroy.
